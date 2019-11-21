GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who was sporting a mullet hairstyle robbed a bank in Greeley on Wednesday. Authorities released surveillance photos of the crime, in which the suspect displayed a weapon. It happened at Community Bank of Colorado at 3780 West 10th Street.

A man who was sporting a mullet hairstyle robbed a bank in Greeley on Nov. 20, 2019.

(credit: Greeley Police)

The photos show the man with sunglasses on and a black baseball cap, which he took off at one point during the robbery. The surveillance images released by police don’t show the type of weapon the man had.

Greeley robbery at Community Bank of Colorado on Nov. 20, 2019.

(credit: Greeley Police)

The man also had a mustache and was wearing a black jacket. His hair could possibly have been a wig.

Man with mullet robs Community Bank of Colorado robbery on Nov. 20, 2019.

(credit: Greeley Police)

Anyone with information that might be helpful to police with their investigation is asked to call Greeley police’s Detective Hunziker at 970-351-5451.

Comments

Leave a Reply