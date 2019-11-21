Comments
GREELEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who was sporting a mullet hairstyle robbed a bank in Greeley on Wednesday. Authorities released surveillance photos of the crime, in which the suspect displayed a weapon. It happened at Community Bank of Colorado at 3780 West 10th Street.
The photos show the man with sunglasses on and a black baseball cap, which he took off at one point during the robbery. The surveillance images released by police don’t show the type of weapon the man had.
The man also had a mustache and was wearing a black jacket. His hair could possibly have been a wig.
Anyone with information that might be helpful to police with their investigation is asked to call Greeley police’s Detective Hunziker at 970-351-5451.