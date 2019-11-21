  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– Police investigated a multi-vehicle crash that involved up to 20 vehicles at the 6th Avenue and Interstate 25 interchange. What caused the crash is being investigated.

6th Avenue I-25 pile up

(credit: CBS)

All lanes of 6th Avenue were closed just before 7 p.m. Thursday. One eastbound lane was reopened about 40 minutes later.

6th Avenue I-25 pile up

(credit: CBS)

The extent of the injuries was unknown but police said there were no life-threatening injuries.

Westbound lanes of 6th Avenue are closed at Kalamath and eastbound lanes of 6th Avenue were closed at Federal Boulevard.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area during the crash investigation. What caused the crash is being investigated.

