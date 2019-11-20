JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Colorado Parks and Wildlife aquatics unit personnel and volunteers are in the water at Waterton Canyon for the annual fish survey this week. The reason is to get a better snapshot of the fish population in Colorado.
Volunteers catch trout and other fish, study them, and release those fish back into the water of the South Platte River. CPW conducts hundreds of lakes and streams surveys each year.
According to CPW’s website, the collected data is used to track fish population trends, evaluate the effectiveness of management actions such as stocking and regulations, and establish realistic management goals for a given lake or stream.
The results are published online for Colorado Parks and Wildlife that anglers can use.