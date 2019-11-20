



– On Sunday, the Summit Stage Bus service in Summit County will begin its winter operating schedule. Missing from the typical routes are several late night pickups leaving lots of people stuck.

Summit Stage reports they are experiencing a bus driver shortage to the tune of 13% of its force. It is forcing the transit authority to modify routes and end some later pickups for the winter.

“I will be screwed. I would just be heal to toe to the next warmest spot in order to get to my goal,” bus rider Mike Bond said.

Bond relies on these Summit Stage routes to get to work and the grocery store, and when he gets off of work late, he expects to hop on a bus to get home. But that’s about to change.

“I think it is unfortunate especially for people who use this for their main source of transportation. We don’t really have Uber‘s and stuff up here. I think it is going to affect a lot of people,” another commuter said.

The Summit Stage will be cutting late night routes on all of its major lines for the winter, and will cut back most hourly routes to every two hours — because of a driver shortage.

It’s not just the Summit Stage, CDOT, the local school district and construction crews are short drivers right now.

“It is going to be a big challenge,” Bond said.

Transit officials say they are trying to lessen the impacts to riders by targeting low ridership routes and times.

