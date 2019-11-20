People in the Aurora area historically spend more in fall at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and email automation for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area health and beauty businesses grew to $51 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
CorePower Yoga
Topping the list is an outpost of the CorePower Yoga chain. Located at 18884 E. Hampden Ave., the yoga studio is the highest-rated destination for fitness in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 18 reviews on Yelp.
Crunch
Next up is City Center’s Crunch, a member of the chain, situated at 15141 Mississippi Ave. With four stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, the gym and personal training establishment has proven to be a local favorite.
Orangetheory Fitness
Finally, Mission Viejo’s location of the exercise chain Orangetheory Fitness, settled at 4211 S. Buckley Road, is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the boot camp gym and personal training center 4.5 stars out of 16 reviews.