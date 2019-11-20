SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful or CBS News Spcl Rpt
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News


GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (AP) – Next year’s U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will come from western Colorado. U.S. Forest Service officials said this week a tree will be cut from Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre or Gunnison national forest to adorn the Capitol building’s West Lawn in 2020.

Spokeswoman Kim Phillips told The Daily Sentinel that a formal announcement will be made Friday, and she declined to provide further details.

Each year, a national forest is chosen to provide a tree for the Capitol building in Washington, D.C.

This year’s tree is a 60-foot blue spruce cut from the Carson National Forest outside of Taos, New Mexico. The Capitol tree last came from western Colorado in 2012, a 73-foot Engelmann spruce from the White River National Forest east of Meeker.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply