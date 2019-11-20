  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) – Interstate 70 is closed in both direction near Vail Pass. The Colorado State Patrol blamed “slide outs.” Live cameras from the Colorado Department of Transportation showed snowy road conditions.

The CSP tweeted a photo showing a semi truck blocking several lanes of traffic.

CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says the snow will ramp up overnight and taper off late Thursday.

Areas in the foothills will see about 3-6 inches and the Denver area will see about 1-3 inches by Friday.

