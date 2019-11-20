Coming To Denver Next Year: Oprah Winfrey, Gayle King For Weight Watchers Reimagined TourOprah is coming to Denver to talk about the Weight Watchers journey, and she's bringing some famous friends with her. Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning, will host the conversation, and Julienne Hough will join as well. Katie Johnston reports.

2 hours ago

The Budweiser Clydesdales Are BackThe Clydesdales have returned to Northern Colorado for the holiday season.

4 hours ago

HILARIOUS: Preschooler Pretends To Be His Own Dad After Calling 911The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shared an adorable reminder about teaching kids how and when to call 911, after getting a hilarious call from a little boy. Katie Johnston reports.

6 hours ago

Transgender Day Of Remembrance Event Set For Wednesday EveningThe event begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Rita Bass Trauma & EMS Education Institute building.

7 hours ago

Arapahoe County Celebrates Adoption DayDozens of children in Arapahoe County will be adopted into families on Wednesday.

7 hours ago

Colorado Parks & Wildlife Conduct Annual Fish SurveyThe aquatics unit and volunteers caught and released fish to study the population.

7 hours ago