GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4)– Some students in Grand Junction won’t have school until after Thanksgiving break due to widespread illness. Grand Mesa Middle School and Mt. Garfield Middle School will remain shut down until Dec. 3.
Mt. Garfield Middle School was closed earlier this week due to many ill and absent students. The school reopened Wednesday but then closed again because of widespread illness.
Both schools will remain closed for the rest of the week and all extracurricular activities at those two schools have been cancelled. Classes will resume after Thanksgiving break for both Grand Mesa Middle School and Mt. Garfield Middle School on Dec. 3.
Mesa County Public Health believes norovirus is to blame for the sick students and staff. The primary symptoms are vomiting and diarrhea.
Health officials want to remind parents and caregivers to wash hands, not share personal care items and to remain home from school and other public places for at least 24 hours after symptoms stop.
Palisade High School was closed for a time last week due to what was thought to be norovirus.