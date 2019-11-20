



Marie Greenwood, a pioneering teacher who spent decades fighting segregation, died days short of her 107th birthday. Greenwood was the first African-American teacher to receive tenure at Denver Public Schools.

She began her career at Whittier Elementary in 1935. In 2001, Marie Greenwood Academy became the first DPS school to be named after a teacher.

“She leaves an unmatched legacy as an educator, trailblazer, community activist, mother, wife, grand and great-grandmother and friend. It is impossible to know all of the lives she touched throughout so many generations,” said Jim Greenwood, Marie’s youngest son.

He visited Greenwood Academy to thank students and teachers for the love and support they’ve shown his family. They thanked him by sharing stories of memorable moments they had with his mother. Many teachers credit her for the careers they have today.

“The greatest thing about being a black teacher, that she loved more than anything, was helping other teachers get into the business,” said Greenwood’s son. “They all say one thing. If it wasn’t for my mother, they wouldn’t be the people they are today.”

Through Greenwood’s yearly visits, she managed to create meaningful relationships with every student she met.

“She always told me that if you want to aim at a target, you should always aim higher,” said Melanie Cruz, an 8th grader at Greenwood Academy. She’d been receiving advice from Greenwood for nine years.

“She makes me so exhilarated and so happy every time I think about her, oh gosh, I’m about to tear up. You could call that woman an angel,” said 6th grader Jonathan Grey. He brought a picture of him and Greenwood to show her son.

Greenwood was passionate about literacy and the success of students participating in Each One Teach One. The goal is to get children reading on grade level, so they can be productive in school and their communities.

To ensure that Greenwood’s legacy lives on, her family encourages donations to Friends of Marie L. Greenwood, a nonprofit organization.