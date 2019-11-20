London Fletcher: Running Game Gives Broncos Best Chance Against BillsThe NFL on CBS analyst London Fletcher discusses the Broncos' best hope for victory against the Bills in Week 12.

Andre Burakovsky Gets Promoted To Top Line, Scores Twice In Avalanche's 3-2 Win In CalgaryAndre Burakovsky got promoted to Colorado’s top line Tuesday night and took full advantage.

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 12: Broncos Tim Patrick, Noah Fant Strong OptionsThe Denver Broncos have two players who are worth considering for your fantasy teams.

Broncos Keep Squandering Fourth-Quarter LeadsThere's one thing nobody in the NFL does better than the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' 27-23 loss at Minnesota marked the league-leading fourth time they've squandered a fourth-quarter lead this season.

Andy Janovich Out For The Season After Badly Injuring ElbowThe Broncos lost more than just the football game on Sunday in Minnesota. They also lost fullback Andy Janovich for the rest of the year.