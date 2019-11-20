Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want residents near their gunshot spotter system to be aware of planned testing for Wednesday evening. Testing will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m.
The system uses a network of sensors which alert police when those sensors detect the sound of gunshots. The sensors supply a location of the gunfire.
FYI: Residents in downtown #Denver may hear gunfire tonight as we test our gunshot detection system. #TellYourFriends pic.twitter.com/xngrVWbtCC
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) November 20, 2019
Police stress no actual bullets will be fired into the air or ground, and there is no danger to the public.
Residents could hear a sequence of gunshots followed by the system validating the sound detection.