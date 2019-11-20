  • CBS4On Air

By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police want residents near their gunshot spotter system to be aware of planned testing for Wednesday evening. Testing will start at 5:30 p.m. and end at 11:30 p.m.

(credit: CBS)

The system uses a network of sensors which alert police when those sensors detect the sound of gunshots. The sensors supply a location of the gunfire.

Police stress no actual bullets will be fired into the air or ground, and there is no danger to the public.

Residents could hear a sequence of gunshots followed by the system validating the sound detection.

