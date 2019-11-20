  • CBS4On Air

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Budweiser Clydesdales are back in Fort Collins for the holiday season. The horses are helping celebrate the 5th annual Brewery Lights at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten.

Visitors can check out the holiday lights, hot chocolate and get an upclose look at the Clydesdales this weekend.

The horses are available for pictures from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

