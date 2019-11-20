DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The third day of proceedings in a preliminary hearing for Alec McKinney, 16, one of two suspects in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch, began Wednesday. Kendrick Castillo, 18, a senior at the school, was killed, and eight others were injured.
A Douglas County District Court judge has already ruled there is sufficient evidence for the case to move forward to trial, but now McKinney’s defense is calling witnesses to explain why McKinney should be tried as a juvenile.
RELATED: STEM School Shooting Suspect Alec McKinney Wanted Students To ‘Live With This Fear’
Wednesday, the defense called McKinney’s mother, Morgan McKinney, who testified about McKinney’s father, Jose Louis Quintana, of Mexico. Morgan testified Quintana was physically and emotionally abusive towards her in front of McKinney. In fact, when McKinney was only 3 years old, Morgan said Quintana would beat her “weekly,” sometimes “five days a week.”
Morgan testified Quintana would call her foul names, telling her she was a “piece of s*** mother,” who was a “dumb b****.” She said Quintana would say those things to her in front of McKinney often.
Morgan said she never left Quintana, because she didn’t want to break up her family.
Morgan’s testimony is not yet complete, and she is expected to explain details of how Quintana also abused McKinney.
On Monday, a detective testified that Devon Erickson, the second suspect in the school shooting, wrote “the voices win” in red nail polish on a closet wall in Erickson’s house when Erickson and McKinney were there just hours before the shooting.
Proceedings are expected to continue this week in Douglas County District Court.