Beaver Creek Moves Up Opening Day To SaturdayBeaver Creek is moving up its opening day thanks to fresh snow. The ski resort had scheduled its opening day for the day before Thanksgiving.

Denver Weather: Rain This Afternoon, Snow This EveningA storm moving into Colorado on Wednesday will spread rain and then snow over the Front Range. Additional chances for snow will continue Thursday and into early Friday.

Colorado Weather: Mountains About To Get Slammed With Snow, Not As Much In DenverMost mountain areas have seen very little snow this month. This is about to change as a storm system arrives Wednesday. Get the latest CBS4 forecast at 5, 6 & 10 p.m. as two winter storms hit the state impacting your travel plans.

Could 5G Technology Disrupt Ability To Predict Severe Storms?CBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera found out 5G small cell towers could hurt the ability of weather professionals to warn us about severe storms.