By Dago Cordova
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s not up and running yet, but RTD’s Agency Board approved giving N Line riders a discount. In an 11-4 vote Tuesday night, the board passed a promotional fare pilot program for the commuter rail’s first six months of operation.

The N Line has been delayed until Summer 2020. (credit: CBS)

This will charge regular riders only the local fare for the length of the line from Union Station to Thornton, even though some of it extends into regional pricing.

Riders will be charged $3 for a three-hour pass or $6 for a day pass.

The N Line has been delayed until possibly the summer of 2020. (credit: CBS)

RTD said the N Line will likely open in May or August next year.

The first 13 miles and seven stations will go through Denver, Commerce City, Thornton and Northglenn before expanding to 18.5 miles and nine stations up to Adams County.

