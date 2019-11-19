  • CBS4On Air

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office shared an adorable reminder about teaching kids how and when to call 911, after getting a hilarious call from a little boy.

When the dispatcher answered the 911, she probably wasn’t expecting to speak to a boy named Isaiah — or “his dad.” But when she asked the address of the emergency, a young boy answered hesitantly.

“Um, maybe you can go to my preschool and check out how good it is?” Isaiah says.

“Is it OK if I hang up on you?” he asks.

“No, don’t hang up on me. Are your parents home?” the dispatcher asks. “Can I talk to your mom or your dad?”

Isaiah agrees to let her talk to his dad, and pauses just a heartbeat before lowering his voice and saying, “Hello. This is Isaiah’s dad.”

(credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

“Oh, Isaiah I know it’s still you!” the dispatcher answers.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office said the call made their day.

“However, it’s also a reminder to parents to please teach your child how and when to dial 911,” officials wrote.

