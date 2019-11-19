(HOODLINE) – Searching for the best piercing options near you? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top piercing spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for piercing.
Consumers in the Aurora area historically spend more in fall at health and beauty businesses than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of CRM for small business and business analytics for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Aurora-area health and beauty businesses grew to $51 for the metro area in the fall of last year, 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Harbour Lights Social Club
First on the list is Harbour Lights Social Club. Located at 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. in SableRidge, it is the highest-rated piercing spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp.
Electric Crayon Tattoo Co.
Next up is East Ridge – Ptarmigan Park’s Electric Crayon Tattoo Co., situated at 13692 B E. Iliff Ave., Unit B. With 4.5 stars out of 61 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
Bonaroo Tattoo
Bonaroo Tattoo, located at 15464 E. Mississippi Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the tattoo and piercing spot four stars out of 33 reviews.
Epiphany Tattoo
Epiphany Tattoo in Meadow Hills is another go-to, with four stars out of 33 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15254 E. Hampden Ave. to see for yourself.
Planet X Tattoo a Supply
Over in Dam East-West, check out Planet X Tattoo and Supply, which has earned four stars out of 34 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shop at 3095 S. Peoria St., Unit C.
Article provided by Hoodline.