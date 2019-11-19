



— How early is too early for Christmas decorations? It turns out people who decorate “prematurely” for Christmas tend to be happier, according to health experts.

“In a world full of stress and anxiety, people like to associate to things that make them happy, and Christmas decorations evoke those strong feelings of the childhood,” said psychoanalyst Steve McKeown told Unilad

Decking the halls early can also improve your social life, according to a study published in the Journal of Environmental Psychology.

“Residents who decorate for Christmas but who have few friends on the block may be using the decorations and other cues as a way of communicating their accessibility to neighbors,” the study says.

Texas family told to pull down Christmas decorations by homeowners association because it was too early: https://t.co/6g9aTMPXTE pic.twitter.com/D3dx7kx71M — CBSDFW (@CBSDFW) November 15, 2019

But many still say “Bah humbug!” to Christmas decorations going up before Thanksgiving.

Claudia and Nick Simonis of San Antonio put out a handful of Christmas decorations on Nov. 1, the day after Halloween. Their homeowners association demanded they take down the decorations until “closer to the holiday season.” It did not say when that is.

“I felt shocked and angered,” Nick Simonis told CNN.

“We got a lot of support from our neighbors,” Claudia Simonis told CNN. “Every single one of them supported us by putting up their decorations and posting messages.”