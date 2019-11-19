PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Surprises on a wedding day aren’t what a bride wants, but it left Kourtney Krietemeier with an unforgettable first dance.

“I was shocked. I think the look on my face in the video was like, ‘Oh no.’ I just knew the tears were going to be flowing,” she said.

In October, Kourtney married Tanner at a perfect ceremony near Parker. In the weeks leading up to the wedding the couple had discussed who Kourtney would dance with during the ceremonial first dance. Kourtney’s father, Det. Donnie Young was killed in May 2005.

Kourtney started dancing with her mom, who then made way for seven Denver Police officers and friends of Donnie’s who stepped in to dance with the bride.

“It just solidified everything and made me feel like he was a part of it,” Kourtney said. “All those guys that danced with me were invited to the wedding because they’re close family friends of ours and super important to our family.”

Kourtney says she shared a special moment with each man.

“A lot of my dad’s friends and officers are still dealing with the pain of what we all went through, it’s not just our family that lost somebody. Those officers lost somebody too, and they’re able to come together and show us love,” she said.

“It was emotional. It was amazing just seeing the support she has. What her entire family has from the Denver Police Department,” said Tanner. “The way it came together, it really just wrapped up the moment.”

“These are good, amazing people that put their lives on the line for us every single day,” Kourtney said.