Denver Broncos News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — There’s one thing nobody in the NFL does better than the Denver Broncos. The Broncos’ 27-23 loss at Minnesota marked the league-leading fourth time they’ve squandered a fourth-quarter lead this season.

“We have to learn to finish,” running back Phillip Lindsay said. “We are a young team learning how to do that. As you can see, we are not far off from those teams. We have to finish. We had these games in the book.”

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the ball while tackled by Shelby Harris of the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 17, 2019.

Kirk Cousins of the Minnesota Vikings fumbles the ball while tackled by Shelby Harris of the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 17, 2019.

The Broncos (3-7) have lost three games in the final 22 seconds, including two as time expired as they surrendered field goal drives in two-point losses to the Bears, Jaguars and Colts.

On Sunday, they became the first team in five years to blow a halftime lead of 20 or more points.

Noah Fant of the Denver Broncos dives for the ball in the fourth quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on Nov. 17, 2019.

Noah Fant of the Denver Broncos dives for the ball in the fourth quarter.

They had their chances to rectify their second-half collapse but three Brandon Allen passes into the end zone from the Vikings 4 in the final 10 seconds all fell incomplete. On one of them, cornerback Trae Waynes grabbed Tim Patrick’s face mask but drew no flag, and on the game’s final play, safety Jayron Kearse had a fistful of tight end Noah Fant’s jersey but likewise wasn’t whistled.

The Broncos know officials are loath to penalize such tussling in these situations, so what really drew their wrath were their own mistakes in a collective meltdown:

Andy Janovich #32 of the Denver Broncos runs the ball against Eric Wilson #50 of the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

—Defensive miscommunications that allowed Minnesota to score touchdowns on all four of its second-half drives after going 0-for-8 in the first half.

—Clock mismanagement at the end that deprived them of one more shot at the end zone.

—And veteran kicker Brandon McManus missing on a 43-yard field goal in the fourth quarter that loomed large.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 17: Von Miller #58 of the Denver Broncos celebrates with Justin Hollins #52 after sacking Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings (not pictured) in the first quarter of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

“Well, you’re always concerned when a guy misses a kick, especially one I believe it was 42 and the operation was good, there was no flaws there,” coach Vic Fangio said Monday. “He just missed it. And he’s got to make those plays there.”

The abundance of close calls hasn’t crushed his team, Fangio said.

“These guys like to come to work. They’re giving us great effort on the practice field,” he said. “You can see the effort that we’re giving on Sundays.”

Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

It doesn’t get any easier next week when the Broncos travel to Buffalo, where the resurgent Bills are 7-3 and heading into a stretch run that features the Cowboys on Thanksgiving, Ravens, Steelers and Patriots before closing against the Jets.

Allen gets another start next weekend as the Broncos head into their second week of practice for rookie Drew Lock, who has been on IR all season after spraining his right thumb in August.

“We’ll continue to do what we did last week, get him some reps both on the scout team and get him some reps with the offense and see how he’s progressing,” Fangio said, adding that activating Lock this week to serve as Allen’s backup was “unlikely but possible.”

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 17: Phillip Lindsay #30 of the Denver Broncos runs with the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

WHAT’S WORKING

WR Courtland Sutton. Despite being bracketed by a cornerback and safety all day, he caught five passes for 113 yards, including a 48-yarder that helped stake Denver to its big first-half lead. He also threw a 38-yard pass and ran twice for 10 yards.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 17: Courtland Sutton #14 of the Denver Broncos passes the ball in the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

WHAT NEEDS HELP

McManus’ latest miss came when he kicked the ground, sending the ball wide right and giving the Vikings great field position. Three plays later, Stefon Diggs trotted into the end zone on a 54-yard TD when S Kareem Jackson blew the coverage.

STOCK UP

DE Shelby Harris’ trio of sacks marked his first career multi-sack game. He also forced a fumble. ILB Todd Davis had 13 tackles, helping hold RB Dalvin Cook to a mere 26 yards on 11 carries.

Irv Smith Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings makes his first career NFL touchdown pass reception against Davontae Harris of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019.

Irv Smith Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings makes his first career NFL touchdown pass reception against Davontae Harris of the Denver Broncos in the third quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

STOCK DOWN

LT Garett Bolles, a mainstay in this category. His holding call and false start gave him 42 flags in 42 career starts, which have cost the Broncos 490 yards in field position when results on declined penalties are included.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 17: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

INJURIES

FB Andy Janovich’s dislocated right elbow will land him on IR just five weeks after he signed a three-year extension.

KEY NUMBER

4 for 4. The Broncos’ fourth-down success rate Sunday.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 17: The Denver Broncos celebrate a fumble recovery in the endzone against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 17, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

NEXT STEPS

On to Buffalo, where the Bills are off to their best start after 10 games since 1999.

By ARNIE STAPLETON AP Pro Football Writer

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

