FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former teacher on charges of sexual exploitation of a child. Deputies say they recovered evidence from Daniel Fleishman’s home over the course of the last few weeks.
Deputies were contacted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about a so-called CyberTip.
Deputies seized computers and cellphones and say evidence from those devices led to the arrest of Fleishman, 38, on Nov. 15.
He’s charged with sexual exploitation of a child, unlawful electronic sexual communications by one in position of trust, invasion of privacy for sexual gratification and assault on a child by one in a position of trust.
Investigators say some of the allegations occurred while the suspect was a teacher at the Poudre School and Thompson School Districts between 2008 and 2018.
Anyone with more information about Fleishman is asked to call Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Justin Atwood at 970-498-5143 or Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868. You can remain anonymous. A cash reward could be offered.