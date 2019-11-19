DENVER (CBS4)– The experts call it a game changer. The FDA has approved a new breakthrough treatment for cystic fibrosis.

Trikafta is a combination of three drugs and the first therapy able to treat 90% of patients with the rare, life threatening disease.

It is improving the quality of life for these patients and has the potential to be life extending.

Hannah Wiberg has been on the drug for two months. She calls it amazing.

Twice a day, Hannah wears a vest that vibrates while she inhales a salt water mist to break up thick mucus in her lungs. At 3 weeks old, she was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis.

“You have a cough a lot of the time and it’s a lot harder to breathe,” Hannah told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh.

As she got older, Hannah developed complications. Infections put her in the hospital nearly a dozen times. She needed oxygen 24/7.

At just 22 years old, Hannah was headed for a lung transplant.

“It was scary just knowing because you consider transplant when you’re very low function and about two years left of estimated life,” she said.

But on Sept. 17, Hannah was handed hope in a pill. She started taking the new breakthrough therapy called Trikafta. The improvement was immediate.

“I call it a miracle, but I don’t mean that lightly. This was not expected… sorry I’m getting emotional, but it’s just like added years to my life,” Hannah said choking back tears.

Hannah’s pulmonologist, Dr. Jennifer Taylor-Cousar, gets emotional, too.

“It is truly a miracle for her and for many, many people,” said Taylor-Cousar, Director of the cystic fibrosis program at National Jewish Health.

Trikafta, a three-drug combo, can treat 90% of cystic fibrosis patients. In just six weeks, Trikafta has increased Hannah’s lung function by 13%.

She’s off oxygen and on cloud nine.

“I don’t think I realized how bad I was until I felt this good,” said Hannah.

“It’s really, really, amazing, game-changing sort of medication,” said Taylor-Cousar.

Hannah is in graduate school studying special education. The drug has put her dreams of a career, marriage and children within reach.

“Grow old and see my grandkids hopefully. I have a lot more hope than I did last year,” she said.

Trikafta costs about $311,000 a year, but Hannah’s insurance plan covers it. She’ll pay just $15 a month.

Trikafta is not a cure for cystic fibrosis, but Hannah has hopes there is a cure on the horizon.

National Jewish Health in Denver has the largest adult cystic fibrosis center in the United States and provides ongoing treatment for hundreds of adults with this life-long disease.