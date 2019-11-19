DENVER (CBS4) – Most mountain areas in Colorado have seen very little snow this month. This is about to change as a storm system arrives Wednesday and spreads snow across the high country. Denver and the urban corridor will also get snow but amounts will be minor compared to the mountains.

Before the storm arrives, Tuesday will be very mild for November will highs near 70 degrees in the metro area. Temperatures will be above normal statewide.

The storm will approach Colorado from the southwest and therefore snow will start in the southwest part of the state by midnight Tuesday night.

A WINTER STORM WARNING starts for locations above 8,500 feet in southwest Colorado at 11 p.m. Tuesday and continues through 5 a.m. Friday. This warning includes Telluride, Lake City, Ouray, and Wolf Creek Pass for at least 12 to 24 inches of snow with isolated higher amounts closer to 30 inches.

All of these locations in southwest Colorado are experiencing severe drought and snowpack is less than 20% of normal for mid-November. So this is very welcomed snow!

Farther north, the mountains surrounding Aspen and Vail as well as the I-70 corridor west of Copper Mountain are under a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY from 5 a.m. Wednesday until 5 a.m. Friday for 6 to 12 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, for Denver and the Front Range, a cold front will arrive shortly before noon Wednesday causing temperatures to drop through the 40s and into the 30s by sunset. Light rain showers are possible during the afternoon on Wednesday before a quick change to snow in the evening. There will be no freezing drizzle this time!

The metro area could see up to 1 inch of accumulation Wednesday night into Thursday morning followed by another inch during the day on Thursday and yet another inch Thursday night. So while snow will continue off and on for at least 36 hours, accumulation in the metro area will be minor and travel issues are expected to be limited.