DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado’s Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion is getting dressed up for the holidays. The decor was designed by David Rote from the Colorado chapter of the American Society of Interior Designers. This year’s theme is “Naturally Colorado.”
“We use more botanic inspirations in our holiday decorating, looking at spices, looking at dried fruit, looking at flowers,” Rote told CBS4.
The library has an autumnal spice theme, so the tree is decorated with pomanders, cinnamon sticks, and dried orange slices made into garlands.
“It smells wonderful, and it has those wonderful orange hues that scream autumn,” Rote explained.
The Boettcher Mansion is a Colonial Revival mansion, so in the dining room Rote took inspiration from Colonial Williamsburg & 18th century holiday decorations. There are pyramids made out of fruit, and topiaries, kissing balls, and a large display that surrounds the Colorado State Seal over the fireplace.
“It’s a really festive look,” Rote said.
The Drawing Room had Hanukkah decorations. The Governor’s Room is done in white floors, and the Palm Room features cranberry and a nod to holiday treats.
It flows beautifully because every room is just darn pretty.”
As part of the holiday celebrations at the Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion, there is a commemorative ornament for sale. This year’s ornament features the Carriage House.
“All the proceeds benefit education programs here at the Governor’s Residence.”
The Governor’s Residence at Boettcher Mansion will be open for free tours from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 5 – 8, and Dec. 12 – 15. The tours run on a first-come first-serve bases, there are no reservations.
