DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is testing a new wrong-way driver detection system in the Denver metro area. The technology is designed to save lives by alerting drivers when they are traveling the wrong way.
Sensors detect thermal energy from an approaching vehicle and activate electronic “Wrong Way” signs when wrong-way movement is identified. The idea is that drivers will be alerted and turn around.
The signs are being tested at the reversible Express Lanes at Interstate 25 and 70th Avenue. CDOT says the goal is to prevent wrong-way incidents at the ramp.