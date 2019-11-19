Comments
CASTLE PINES, Colo. (CBS4) – South Metro Fire Rescue is investigating after a driver crashed into a home in Castle Pines Tuesday afternoon. The homeowner was sitting on the couch just feet away with her dogs, according to officials.
The driver was taken to the hospital, no word on their condition. Officials said the driver went off the road, drove across the golf course behind the home and crashed through the backyard fence and into the house.
It’s still unclear what caused the driver to crash into the house on Middleham Place. The homeowner and the dogs were not hurt.
The South Metro Heavy Rescue unit is on scene removing the car from the house and stabilizing the structure.