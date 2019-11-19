SPECIAL REPORTWatch CBS News Coverage Of The Impeachment Hearings
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (CBS4)– Some Colorado natives are back home after they haven’t been around much since WWII. The black footed ferrets were released back into the wild on Monday.

The 14 ferrets are naturally nocturnal so they didn’t hang around too long once Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers released them into a field near Pueblo West.

The ferrets are predators of prairie dogs and help keep the ecosystem balanced.

The black footed ferret has been thought to be extinct twice. There is a healthy population living in Rocky Mountain Arsenal Wildlife Refuge after reintroduction efforts in 2015.

