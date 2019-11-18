



– The friends and loved ones of a Denver murder victim are raising money to send his body back to Rwanda. According to the Denver Coroner’s Office, 34-year-old Yves Gakuba was found dead on Nov. 2 in an alley near 8and Mariposa.

Other than confirming an active homicide investigation, Denver Police aren’t sharing any details in this case, but they are asking for witnesses to come forward.

At the Pioneer Bar, near the University of Denver campus, many people are anxiously waiting answers in the case. Denise Jones, a bartender at the establishment, said Gakuba visited often.

“It’s just sad to not see him walking through the door,” Jones said. “He was just a really likable person; you know? You just kind of connected with him as soon as you met him.”

On Nov. 1, Jones said Gakuba stopped in for a drink, but soon left for another bar.

It wasn’t until days later that she and her colleagues learned their loyal customer had been found dead on the morning of Nov. 2 in an alleyway.

“I was shocked,” Jones said. “Honestly, that’s not what I expected when we were being asked when was the last time we saw him — we were all hoping he was still OK.”

Friends tell CBS4 that Gakuba came from Rwanda and worked locally as a computer programmer.

About a week ago, a friend started a GoFundMe page to help with costs related to the funeral and transporting his body back to Africa.

“Yves has two brothers living in the US and they are in preparation to take Yves’s body back home in Rwanda as final resting place. Any amount to assist them in traveling and funeral costs is much appreciated,” the page states.

A description on the Gofundme page claims Gakuba was attacked outside a pub and left to die in an alley. Police did not confirm the claim on Monday.

“I hope that everybody that can help will and that we find out what happened. at the moment, everything is just clouded,” Jones said.

CBS4 did speak with one of Gakuba’s family members. They said they weren’t ready to do any interviews yet.