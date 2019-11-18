  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) –  A sports radio host in Philadelphia isn’t letting an argument about Denver professional sports team go. Spike Eskin doesn’t think our altitude is fair for other teams.

CBS4 spoke to Eskin shortly after his tweet set off a firestorm in Denver.

Empower Field at Mile High

A general view of the exterior of Empower Field at Mile High before a game between the Denver Broncos and the Chicago Bears on September 15, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“It’s sort of a ridiculous home advantage that the visiting team can’t breathe as well as the home team,” he said.

Now, he’s created a petition to ban professional sports in the Mile High City.

DENVER, CO – JUNE 19: Coors Field is covered with a tarp as rain falls in the area and a tornado watch is in effect during a rain delay before a potential game between the Colorado Rockies and the New York Mets at Coors Field on June 19, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

“In sports, there’s always a home field advantage. Maybe the crowd is very loud, maybe it’s cold, maybe the sun hits the field in a funny way. But there’s a difference between a home field advantage, and cheating,” the petition read. “As has been public knowledge for a long time, athletes who travel to Denver who do not have the proper amount of time for their bodies to adjust, have trouble breathing when performing.”

(credit: CBS)

So far, a few hundred people have signed Eskin’s petition.

To counter, Denverite created a petition to raise sporting venues in Denver 1,000 feet higher. More than 400 people have signed as of this writing.

CBS4’s Dr. Dave Hnida has looked into the impacts of high altitude and sports before.

