



– A middle school on Colorado’s Western Slope shut down early on Monday after numerous students got sick. Mt. Garfield Middle School in Clifton closed school down at p .m. due to the fact that students were leaving school sick. It won’t open back up until Wednesday at the earliest. A total of 41 students also called in sick before classes began and didn’t make it in to school.

The type of illness that’s causing students and some staff to get sick hasn’t been determined, but school district officials wrote on d51schools.org that “we believe the illness is likely norovirus due to the primary symptom being vomiting.”

Last week a nearby school in Palisade also had to shut down for the same reason. Palisade High School officials said they suspected norovirus as well, believing it was causing people to throw up and feel awful. More than 300 people got sick in the high school outbreak.

School officials said they will have cleaning crews disinfect the interior of both Mt. Garfield Middle School and the school buses that run routes to and from it.

Additional Resources

Officials in Mesa County shared the following information about the sickness on Dd51schools.org:

If you or your child are not feeling well or if you have been in contact with someone who is ill, please stay home and do not return to school until at least 24 hours after symptoms have stopped. These actions will help stop the spread of these norovirus-like symptoms.

In order for us to respond to these situations in a timely and appropriate manner, we must have accurate data, so please call the school if you kept your student home today for illness. The health and safety of all students and staff are top priorities for everyone in District 51.