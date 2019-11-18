TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The jury is deliberating in the Patrick Frazee murder trial. Frazee is on trial for the murder of his daughter’s mother, Kelsey Berreth.
Prosecutors believe Berreth was murdered in her Woodland Park home in Colorado. She was last seen on Thanksgiving Day 2018 on security video at a grocery store.
Prosecutors insist Frazee is guilty of first-degree murder by killing the mother of their 2-year-old child with a baseball bat. They also say that Krystal Lee, Frazee’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, claimed Frazee tried three times to get her to murder Berreth and then he said he killed her himself in Berreth’s home.
RELATED: DNA Analyst, Kelsey Berreth’s Co-Workers Testify In Frazee Murder Trial
Jurors got the case Monday morning. They asked a question of the judge just before 1 p.m. and requested to see a still frame picture from a security camera of Frazee at Berreth’s condo.
Frazee faces a total of eight charges: first degree murder, three counts of solicitation to commit first degree murder, two counts of a crime of violence and tampering with a body.
The jury will also have the option of convicting Frazee of second degree murder or manslaughter.