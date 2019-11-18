DENVER (CBS4) – Mayor Michael Hancock helped reveal one of 15 murals commissioned across Denver schools on Monday. It’s part of a beautification project by LIFEWTR.
Four local artists, Pat Milbery, Michael Ortiz, Jason Graves, Meeg Conroy and John Hastings (RUMTUM), created the pieces of arts to help inspire creativity in children.
Those schools are:
Abraham Lincoln High School
Academy of Urban Learning
Bruce Randolph High School
Denver South High School
Denver Justice High School
Excel High School
George Washington High School
High Tech Early College
John F. Kennedy High School
Manual High School
North High School
RiseUp Community High School
Thomas Jefferson High School
West Early College
West Leadership Academy
Officials gathered at Manual High School for the official unveiling.
LIFEWTR hopes to reach 10 million students through art education programs and projects like this.
Supporting the arts is fine but promoting bottled water PLASTIC bottled water in the process is NOT acceptable. We are collectively a society that is already trashing the planet beyond comprehension with plastics that aren’t handled responsibly. Pepsi is breeding/green-washing a new generation of consumers.
Promoting the arts if fine Pepsi, go ahead and take the tax break for your good works but SHAME, SHAME, SHAME for promoting your bottled water that is contributing to the destruction of the planet.
We need millions going towards making sure we have clean dependable drinking water coming from our taps. We do NOT need more and more bottled water from Pepsi, Coke, Nestle or anyone else.