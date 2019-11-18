(CBS) – South Dakota has a problem. And they’re hoping a surprising new slogan will get people talking about it — “METH. WE’RE ON IT.”
“South Dakota has a problem. There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together. Meth. We’re on it,” the website set up by the South Dakota Department of Social Services states.
“It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noems states in a video. “This is our problem and together, we need to get on it.”
"The tagline is: I'm on meth," says the governor of South Dakota, ON VIDEO.
Well, the campaign is sure to achieve the state's goal of getting people talking about an important issue. pic.twitter.com/eIdYqgLqDn
— Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) November 18, 2019
According to the Argus Leader, a marketing agency in Minneapolis called Broadhead Co. created the campaign.
“The state’s Department of Social Services has paid the agency just short of $449,000 so far this year, according to the state’s finances website, open.sd.gov,” the paper reported.
South Dakota taxpayers paid $450k for a new anti-meth PSA campaign. And here's what the state came up with https://t.co/1MATJPBULv pic.twitter.com/bsZKkXCPNL
— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) November 18, 2019
The website offers resources for getting support and finding a treatment center. People can call 1-800-920-4343 for immediate assistance or text “ONMETH” to 898211.