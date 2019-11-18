BREAKING NEWSJury convicts Patrick Frazee in murder of Kelsey Berreth


(CBS) – South Dakota has a problem. And they’re hoping a surprising new slogan will get people talking about it — “METH. WE’RE ON IT.”

(credit: South Dakota Department of Social Services)

“South Dakota has a problem. There isn’t a single solution because meth is widespread. But we can approach it from different angles, so it doesn’t take over counties, towns, neighborhoods. Let’s work together. Meth. We’re on it,” the website set up by the South Dakota Department of Social Services states.

“It impacts every community in our state and threatens the success of the next generation,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noems states in a video. “This is our problem and together, we need to get on it.”

According to the Argus Leader, a marketing agency in Minneapolis called Broadhead Co. created the campaign.

“The state’s Department of Social Services has paid the agency just short of $449,000 so far this year, according to the state’s finances website, open.sd.gov,” the paper reported.

The website offers resources for getting support and finding a treatment center. People can call 1-800-920-4343 for immediate assistance or text “ONMETH” to 898211.

