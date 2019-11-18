Denver Broncos Defense Collapses Again In 27-23 LossThe defense that has long been the backbone of the Broncos was staked to a 20-0 lead at halftime in Minnesota. The defense lost yet another late lead, and this collapse was the most painful one yet.

Jamal Murray Goes On A Tear, Scores 39 In Nuggets Big Win Over GrizzliesJamal Murray shot 7-for-12 from beyond the arc while pouring in a season-best 39 points in the Nuggets' highest scoring game of the season, a 131-114 rout of the Grizzlies.

School Of Mines, CSU-Pueblo Will Host South Dakota Teams In D-II PlayoffsBoth Colorado School of Mines and Colorado State-Pueblo found out their first-round opponents Sunday when the NCAA announced the Division II playoff participants.

Colorado School Of Mines Football Team Scores 70 Points, Ends Regular Season UndefeatedThe Orediggers wrapped up its first perfect season since 2004.

Hammond Leads Air Force Over Colorado State 38-21Donald Hammond III ran for a touchdown and threw for three more, including a go-ahead 50-yard catch-and-run to Geraud Sanders in the fourth quarter as Air Force shook off an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday night.