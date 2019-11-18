DENVER (AP/CBS4) – Marie Greenwood, a pioneering Denver teacher who spent decades fighting segregation in city institutions, has died. She was 106.
Greenwood was one of the first black teachers to be hired by Denver Public Schools, which named an elementary school after her in 2001. She is also the first African-American teacher to receive tenure at DPS.
Greenwood started her teaching career at Whittier Elementary in 1935.
In the 1940s, Greenwood was a member of an interracial group that used lawsuits and other means to force restaurants and shops to serve blacks.
In the 1960s, she served on a Denver Public Schools committee that studied racial inequalities in school funding and staffing in the district.
DPS is remembering Marie L. Greenwood, who passed away Friday at 106.
She lived through significant moments in our country’s history, and made history herself as the first African-American teacher in #Denver to receive tenure. Read more: https://t.co/Ho6pK1uG6w pic.twitter.com/plcMTp0XgK
— DenverPublicSchools (@DPSNewsNow) November 18, 2019
The University of Northern Colorado, where Greenwood earned her teacher’s degree, granted her an honorary doctorate and established a scholarship in her honor in 2010.
Denver’s Caldwell Kirk Mortuary said Greenwood died Friday.
