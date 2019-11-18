DENVER (CBS4) – After a weekend with warmer than normal temperatures, mild weather will continue through Tuesday across Colorado. For Denver and the Front Range, highs will be in the mid 60s on Monday and could reach 70 degrees on Tuesday.

A mix of sun and clouds and no chance for precipitation will also dominate the state through Tuesday afternoon.

Then a storm off the coast of Baja California Monday morning will move into the Rocky Mountain region on Wednesday. The biggest impacts from this storm will be felt across Arizona, New Mexico, and southwest Colorado where snow is badly needed in the San Juan mountains.

Locations such as Telluride, Lake City, and Ouray could see 10-20 inches of snow from Wednesday through Friday. Significant accumulation is also expected along the I-70 mountain corridor including Summit County but amounts will certainly be less compared to southwest Colorado.

Meanwhile, off and on snow is expected around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins from late Wednesday through early Friday. And it may start as rain Wednesday afternoon. However, snow through this period for the metro area is expected to be minor with only the potential for a few inches of snow expected at this time. So while it will be much colder for the end of the week, travel impacts in the metro area will likely be limited.

