DENVER (CBS4) – A bill that would increase Denver’s minimum wage citywide goes before city council Monday night for its first reading. The proposed bill would gradually raise minimum wage to $15.87 an hour for about 90,000 workers by the year 2022. It’s part of a push from Mayor Michael Hancock and Council member Robin Kniech to raise pay, which they say is overdue with Denver’s current economy.

“One of our most important values is not just creating an economy where businesses can succeed, but where people can succeed — an economy that works for everyone, where everyone has access to a home, a job and a future,” said Hancock. “Increasing people’s wages so they can afford to live in Denver and continue contributing to and benefiting from Denver’s success is what this proposal is all about. I’m thankful to everyone who has given us their feedback and voiced their thoughts, because it has led to a better and stronger bill to support Denver residents.”

Prior to the final proposal’s submission, city leaders say they conducted six months of research, and gathered input from local governments and community stakeholders.

The proposal would elevate the minimum wage incrementally as follows:

– $12.85 an hour on Jan. 1, 2020

– $14.77 an hour on Jan. 1, 2021

– $15.87 an hour on Jan. 1, 2022

– Annual adjustments are based on the Consumer Price Index each year thereafter.

If the bill passes this first reading, the council will hold public comment next week and then a vote will take place on whether or not to pass the ordinance.