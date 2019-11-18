



A group of young boys in Aurora have started their own business this holiday season with the goal of giving back to those in need. It’s called Elves R Us, and part of the proceeds go to local charities.

Customers can adopt a stuffed elf online through the boys’ website and customize it. Once the order goes through, the family’s basement turns into Santa’s workshop.

“It’s been fun, but it’s a lot of work,” explained 10-year-old Jackson Borgos. “I’ve been getting a little stressed out because we have so many orders, and I don’t want to miss one.”

Elves R Us is run by a team of five boys. Owen Borgos, 12, calls himself the technical manager, as he updates and monitors the business website. His brother, 10-year-old Jackson Borgus, is in charge of designing and printing decals for each personalized elf. Their 4-year-old brother Grayson, they say, is there to cause chaos.

The Borgos family also recruited two friends, Nick and Sam Briski, to help out with production and elf customizations as well.

“I thought we were going to make a good $60, like broad spectrum,” Owen told CBS4. “But in the first night we made $100.”

For the boys, it’s not about the money. Each elf costs a customer $6, but $2 of that will go to local charities. Jackson said seeing customers’ reactions to that news is the best part.

“Having people’s faces when they go ‘ooooh, $2 goes to a charity of my choice’,” Jackson explained. “They get excited.”

The Borgos brothers picked out a few charities customers can choose from. Owen selected the Denver Rescue Mission to help the homeless.

“For people who don’t have heat or a place to live,” Owen said. “I know I can actually make a difference, instead of sitting in my room and reading a book.”

Jackson chose to give money to the Colorado Animal Care Foundation because his family rescued their dog.

“We saved her by giving her a home,” he said. “So if that money goes to that, we can save more dogs or cats or I don’t know, a fish.”

The boys recently chose to add another charity to the cause, the Dyslexia Foundation. So far, Elves R Us has raised more than $500 for charity in one week.

“We can’t just care for ourselves,” Jackson said. “We have to care for others too.”

If you would like more information about the business, or to order an elf online to help out their mission, you can visit: www.elvesrus.com.