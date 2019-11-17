  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMNFL Football
    2:25 PMNFL Football
    5:30 PMCBS4 News at 5:30
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado State Patrol, Interstate 70


AVON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol pulled a driver over after they were suspected of speeding. A trooper’s speed radar detector indicated the driver was going 109 mph near Avon.

(credit: CSP Eagle)

The traffic stop happened Friday night on Interstate 70. The posted speed limit is 65 mph.

Troopers say they found open alcohol bottles and marijuana containers in the vehicles. The driver was arrested and taken to jail.

RELATED: Hefty Speeding Tickets Follow Speeding Drivers In Grand County

Comments

Leave a Reply