AVON, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado State Patrol pulled a driver over after they were suspected of speeding. A trooper’s speed radar detector indicated the driver was going 109 mph near Avon.
The traffic stop happened Friday night on Interstate 70. The posted speed limit is 65 mph.
Troopers say they found open alcohol bottles and marijuana containers in the vehicles. The driver was arrested and taken to jail.
