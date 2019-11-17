DENVER (CBS4) – For years, attorney Craig Silverman had a Saturday radio show on KNUS in Denver. That was until Saturday Nov. 16 when the station shut it down.

“I never expected it to end this way,” said Silverman. “And to do it in the manner that they did it, shutting off my mic. Replacing the sound. Program director comes in and says ‘you’re done.’ Are you kidding me?”

Mid-show Silverman was terminated. He says he thought he might be let go eventually because he wanted to appear in other media as a commentator talking about the impeachment inquiry and his bosses didn’t like that. He thinks talking about the topic on his show hastened their decision.

“Salem (Media Group) from corporate in California on down is seriously pro Trump,” he said. “So does it have to do with Donald Trump? I think so. I wanted to talk about the impeachment inquiry and a lot of these facts are very damning against Donald Trump.”

Steffan Tubbs, a current employee at KNUS, tweeted Saturday he thinks this was a plan concocted by Silverman so he can appear in other media.

Craig – you are better than this. You know today had NOTHING to do with what you said. That false narrative damages the industry. Why not let everyone know where you'll be on air next week and everyone can move on. This was planned for days… by YOU. And a few select others… https://t.co/Uit5VTpm7g — The Steffan Tubbs Show🇺🇸🎙️🎧 (@TubbsShow) November 16, 2019

“I’m not surprised that media personalities dependent on their livelihood at Salem will take a party line against me,” Silverman said.

He admits he would like to stay in media as a commentator, but this wasn’t a plan to get fired. For now, he is a full-time attorney and will stay busy with that, but he still wants the radio station let his listeners hear his show.

“Put up my podcast so people can hear what I said.”

CBS4 reached out to Salem Media and the radio station for comment Sunday, but received no response. The radio station announced a news conference at 6:15 p.m.