DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will enjoy a partly to mostly sunny and dry Sunday with the exception of some afternoon and evening snow showers in the north-central mountains. Nothing heavy is anticipated and there are no travel alerts in effect. It will be windy at times, especially in the higher terrain and along the base of the Front Range foothills.
Highs today will range from the 30s and 40s in the mountains to the 50s and lower 60s along the western slope and on the eastern plains. The Denver area should top out somewhere in the upper 50s or lower 60s.
Monday and Tuesday will bring unusually warm days to the state thanks to a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere. Much colder air will arrive by Wednesday as a complicated jet stream pattern unfolds. An approaching trough of low pressure over the Pacific Ocean will absorb a cut-off area of low pressure near Baja California and the two will join forces to keep Colorado cold and wet for the end of your week.
Right now it looks like the upcoming weekend will be quiet around Colorado which is good for those getting an early start on Thanksgiving travel. There could be more unsettled weather arriving sometime during the week of Thanksgiving so stay tuned!