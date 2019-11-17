(CBS4) – Four Colorado ski areas are nominated to be among the 20 best ski areas in North America. USA Today is holding a vote until Monday morning.
Aspen Snowmass, Copper Mountian, Winter Park and Telluride are all nominated by 10Best. The judges factor “serious snowfall,” varied terrain, lift access and desirable amenities in town.
Voting ends on Monday at 8 a.m. Winners will be announced on Nov. 29.
Read more about how the publication described the Colorado ski areas:
Aspen Snowmass
Arguably Colorado’s most glamorous winter resort, Aspen Snowmass offers winter sports enthusiasts their choice of four ski areas in one. Aspen Mountain, with no green terrain, attracts intermediate and expert skiers in search of an adrenaline rush, while Snowmass and Buttermilk cater to freestyle riders with a plethora of terrain parks and pipes. Uncrowded Aspen Highlands is a local favorite. Lift tickets are good for all four mountains, each connected by a free shuttle.
Copper Mountain
Copper Mountain offers 140 trails serviced by 23 lifts covering 2,490 acres of skiable terrain. The parks and pipes at Copper Mountain put their focus on progression, allowing newbie freestylers to move from easy features to larger, more difficult ones. March is typically the snowiest month – perfect for some spring skiing.
Telluride Ski Resort
Once Colorado’s hidden gem, the secret is out about Telluride Ski Resort, where 18 lifts service more than 2,000 acres of terrain and 148 trails with a good variety in difficulty level. A 3,790-foot lift-serviced vertical drop means there are plenty of steeps, yet beginners and intermediates have lots of long groomers to enjoy.
Winter Park Resort
The 3,081 acres of terrain at Winter Park is divided into seven distinct territories – glade skiing in Eagle Wind Territory, bowls in Parsenn Bowl, jumps and jibs in Terrain Park Territory, steeps and deeps in Cirque, the bumps of Mary Jane, black diamonds of Winter Park and the powder stashes of Vasquez Ridge. Skiers and riders have 166 named trails to choose from, accessed by 25 lifts.