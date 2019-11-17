By Justin Adams
GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Pop Quiz: Who is the only undefeated college football team in Colorado? If you said Colorado School of Mines, you were right!

The Orediggers wrapped up its first perfect season since 2004, dominating Chadron State 70-28 and improving to 11-0. Colorado School of Mines wrapped up the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference title in the win and will host a postseason game next Saturday at Marv Kay Stadium.

The Orediggers are ranked #7 in the latest Division II polls followed by Colorado State-Pueblo who’s ranked #10.

Mines and the CSU-Pueblo will be in the D-II playoffs and will find out who their opponent will be on Sunday at 3 p.m.

