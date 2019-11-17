4 Things to Watch in Broncos vs Vikings GameMinnesota has won five of their last six games, but the Broncos have won three straight over the Vikings.

Hammond Leads Air Force Over Colorado State 38-21Donald Hammond III ran for a touchdown and threw for three more, including a go-ahead 50-yard catch-and-run to Geraud Sanders in the fourth quarter as Air Force shook off an early two-touchdown deficit to beat Colorado State 38-21 on Saturday night.

MacKinnon scores in OT, Avalanche beat Canucks 5-4Frustrated that a game that looked like a sure win was pushed into overtime, Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon took matters into his own hands and scored his second goal of the game just 27 seconds into the extra period.

Kaepernick Determined To Showcase Skills In Strange TryoutAt his best, Colin Kaepernick was a Pro Bowl-caliber player who led the San Francisco 49ers to consecutive NFC championship games in 2012-2013. At his worst, he was benched for Blaine Gabbert after eight starts in 2015.

Von Miller Praises Drew Lock's Abilities: 'Just Want To Be Here When He Gets Famous'Linebacker Von Miller on Thursday praised Denver Broncos rookie Drew Lock, who is practicing this week for the first time since the preseason.