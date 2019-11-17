(CBS4) — Two of the state’s collegiate football teams reached the postseason this year. Both Colorado School of Mines and Colorado State-Pueblo found out their first-round opponents Sunday when the NCAA announced the Division II playoff participants.
Both will be hosting South Dakota teams on Saturday, November 23.
The undefeated School of Mines (11-0) will kickoff against the University of Sioux Falls (8-3) at noon in Golden.
Ayyyy!!! Boys are pumped!! #BallinTheRockies⚒🏔⚒ pic.twitter.com/TVQ2rfZRRD
— Mines Football (@MinesFootball) November 17, 2019
CSU-Pueblo (10-1) will host Augustana (9-2) at 1 p.m. in Pueblo. The Timberwolves’ only loss of the year came in the third game of the season against Mines. The two schools finished one-two atop the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference standings.
Coach Wristen chats about what it means to be back in the #NCAAD2 Playoffs! #ChaseExcellence #SteelCityStrong pic.twitter.com/TWwt2Rz0d7
— CSU-Pueblo Football (@CSUPFootball) November 17, 2019
Both Colorado teams are also in the same quadrant of the 28-team bracket could conceivably face one another again in three weeks, should they continue their winning ways.
Minnesota State (11-0) received the top seed in the quadrant and received a first-round bye, and will host the winner of the CSU-Pueblo/Augustana matchup.
The Mines/Sioux Falls winner will travel to Texas for a bout against either Tarleton State (11-0) or Texas A&M-Commerce (9-2).
Mines is ranked No.7 in the most recent AFCA Coaches poll. CSU-Pueblo is tenth-ranked.
Augustana beat Sioux Falls 20-13 in September. Both universities are located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Both are unranked.