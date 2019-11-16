  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, U.S. 36, Westminster News


WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – The final touches on the re-construction of Highway 36 in Westminster are being put into place. The stretch of road between Wadsworth and Church Ranch Boulevards collapsed last July.

(credit: CBS)

Starting Sunday, eastbound U.S. 36 will be down to one lane between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. all week long.

Crews prepare to install thousands of blocks of geo foam to repair the U.S. 36 collapse in Westminster at Church Ranch Road. (credit: CBS)

Panels made of concrete are being placed over geofoam blocks which reinforce the new retaining wall. The Colorado Department of Transportation says 77 panels in all will be installed, and the median barrier is being rebuilt.

View of U.S. 36 on August 6, 2019 (credit: CBS)

The retaining wall gave way, causing most of the eastbound lanes to buckle. The road has been under construction since.

LINK: CDOT U.S. 36 Project Update

