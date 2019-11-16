DENVER (CBS4) – The University of Denver Athletics kicks off its Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive with a Teddy Bear Toss. The Cheerleading Squad is asking hockey fans to bring a new Teddy bear to toss on the ice during the game against North Dakota, on Saturday, Nov. 16. The Teddy Bear Toss will happen during the first intermission during the game. Fans will throw the bears from their seats onto the ice, and cheerleaders and volunteer hockey players will go out on the ice to retrieve them. All the stuffed animals that are collected will go to the Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive.

“So we collect toys for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. We collect for ages 6 to 18, we don’t want to forget about those teens. It’s just a great way to give back,” said Ciara McCabe, a senior on the Cheer Squad.

The Teddy Bear Toss begins a month-long collection by DU Athletics. There will be new toy donations bins at every Pioneers home event through Dec. 16. Each toy donated will qualify for a free ticket voucher to the Denver gymnastics meet on Sunday, Feb. 2 vs. Ball State & Air Force.

The Denver Cheerleading Squad will also hold a Community Shop ‘n Drop on Saturday, Dec. 7 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Cheerleaders will be at the circle drive on the north side of the Ritchie Center so that drivers can just pull up and drop off a new toy donation.

“We get a lot of toys. It’s always a great time. The drop off is always so fun every single year. It’s amazing, it really is,” McCabe told CBS4.

CBS4 is proud to partner with the Pioneers to a make sure that every Boys & Girls Club member gets a gift during the holidays. CBS4’s Together 4 Colorado Toy Drive kicks off on Friday, Nov. 29 with collection bins at participating King Soopers stores, the CBS4 Studios on Lincoln St., and the VooDoo Donuts on S. Broadway.