TABERNASH, Colo. (CBS4) – A fire destroys a two-story log cabin under construction in Tabernash. Bright flames destroyed the home on Friday.

Grand County

Grand and East Grand Fire Departments were both called to the home and got it under control. Ski Hi News reports the owner, Rick Kramer, was working to get the cabin ready for years.

Grand County

He told the paper he thinks a wood stove inside may have started the fire.

No one was hurt.

