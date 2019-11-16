Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) – Thornton police say they found the second boy who ran away earlier this week. Ronnie Hernandez, 12, and Daniel Romero, 13, were last seen near 84th Avenue and Interstate 25 on Monday night.
Police found Romero the next day near West 46th Avenue and Mariposa Street, but didn’t find Hernandez until Saturday morning.
Ronnie, as a Thornton runaway, has been located. Thank you to all that retweeted and shared.
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) November 16, 2019
Police say they both ran away from the Shiloh House treatment center in Littleton.
Officials thanked the public for their help in finding the boys.