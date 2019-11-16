Comments
PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The road to the iconic Maroon Bells in Aspen is closed for the season. Pitkin County officials say Maroon Creek Road closed on Friday.
The date was designated by the board of county commissioners, the Aspen Times reports.
Officials say more people have visited the attraction, but have been leaving trash behind and creating makeshift fire pits by the shore which is not allowed.