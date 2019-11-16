Kaepernick Determined To Showcase Skills In Strange TryoutAt his best, Colin Kaepernick was a Pro Bowl-caliber player who led the San Francisco 49ers to consecutive NFC championship games in 2012-2013. At his worst, he was benched for Blaine Gabbert after eight starts in 2015.

Von Miller Praises Drew Lock's Abilities: 'Just Want To Be Here When He Gets Famous'Linebacker Von Miller on Thursday praised Denver Broncos rookie Drew Lock, who is practicing this week for the first time since the preseason.

4 Matchups To Watch In Broncos vs. Vikings GameThe Denver Broncos (3-6) are back from their bye week and the head to Minnesota to face the 7-3 Vikings.

Mason Plumlee Gives Nuggets Boost Off The Bench, Denver Rallies Past Nets 101-93Nikola Jokic had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Mason Plumlee provided a boost off the bench and the Denver Nuggets wore down the Brooklyn Nets in a 101-93 win.

Cornerback Davontae Harris Thriving With Denver BroncosWhen Davontae Harris got to Denver, he told coach Vic Fangio he was going to make a name for himself. He moved into the starting lineup in Week 6.