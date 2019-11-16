  • CBS4On Air

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (CBS4) – Many homes in Johnstown have discolored water running out of their faucets. Town officials say it may take days to clear it.

A photo by CBS4 viewer Steve Taggart shows his bathtub full of brown-colored water.

Discolored water in Johnstown. (credit: Steve Taggart)

The town says the problem began on Friday and was due to the change from the raw water sources they use to treat and provide water. They say tests show the water is safe to drink.

Crews flushed hydrants to try and wash the brown color out, but the color may take a couple of days to return to normal.

