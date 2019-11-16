DENVER (CBS4) – Food, clothing and toiletries are things any family needs, but some Denverites can’t even afford those necessities. Volunteers gathered in Denver on Saturday to collect supplies to give to 500 families in need.

“A lot of our families, their average income is $8,000 a year,” said Jen Sanders the Program Director for Denver Dream Center

They are a group of individuals dedicated to helping people in need. They kicked off their holiday season with a giveaway on Saturday.

“We come here twice a month to families in low income neighborhoods, and we give away a ton of food, a ton of household items. We deliver beds. We give away clothes whatever it is we can do to help our families,” Sanders said.

They had a little help from the Toyota dealers of Colorado which pitched in and donated $10,000 to help make the holidays a little brighter for folks.

“It’s great to see a kid’s day be brightened by something you’re hoping to do,” said Sam Roberts from Toyota.

Christina is a single mother of five kids. She says without these deliveries she simply couldn’t make ends meet.

“Around the holidays is always crazy busy. So, with all the holiday stuff going on it’s a nice way to help you get by and have a wonderful Christmas for your kids which is very important to me because everything I do, and everything I need is for my kids,” said Christina.