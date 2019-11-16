AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Cardboard transformed into various creations using the power of imagination was on display throughout Smoky Hill High School Saturday. Students from across the Cherry Creek School District were tasked with creating and building using only recycled materials for their annual Cardboard Challenge.

There was a snack vending machine, an emoji whack-a-mole, a magic show with all hand-made cards and trick… and a special creation from 7th grader Max Wonhof.

“It’s a hoop game that I made up that combines a basketball game with skee-ball, and I added a bit of Plinko as well,” said Max who wants to be an engineer or designer when he grows up, two skills he used putting this project together.

“You would get [the ball] into one of the hoops like this and it will come down, go around this way and then it will feed right back to start,” he said, showing us how his project worked.

Downstairs, kids were lining up to play Abby Files’s creation.

“I think it turned out amazing,” said Abby.

With her dad, she built a cardboard arcade with 21 vintage games from Pac-Man to Donkey Kong.

“I got to use the drill and the impact drill,” she said.

The arcade is powered by a solar rechargeable battery. While each of the nearly 600 projects were judged as part of a competition, Abby— who wants to be an artist when she grows up —was in it for a different reason.

“I am not here for the win; I was here to work with my dad.”